BetConstruct to present its latest updates at iGB L!ve Amsterdam

BetConstruct is heading to iGB L!ve Amsterdam with a bunch of new updates and offers.

Press release.- Taking place from July 11-14, iGB L!ve Amsterdam is rumoured to gather all industry titans, operators, affiliates and game lovers in one place and catch them up with the latest market achievements.

Taking this event as an excellent medium for introducing innovations, BetConstruct plans to bring its latest solutions and cutting-edge offerings to the table. Once again, embracing the BetConstruct – Resonance – Fastex concept, BetConstruct will present its already beloved solutions along with its novelty products.

All visitors will have the chance to get acquainted with BetConstruct’s cutting-edge igaming and sportsbook solutions and extensive catalogue of engaging casino games, as well as get consulted by company representatives.

Attendees can find BetConstruct at stand number L20 to be one of the first to encounter the new reality of doing business.

iGB L!VE is breaking all records

Naomi Barton, portfolio director responsible for iGB L!VE, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview where she said that the 2023 edition of the event will be the biggest on record.

The show provides insight and access to the most advanced online betting and game development, it assists business owners to enhance player retention strategies and converts expert-led insights into tangible business growth strategies.

Affiliates and Operators attending iGB L!VE have the opportunity to maximise their ROI by developing the very best business partnerships and converting high-quality leads, forming collaborative relationships worldwide, and learning the latest insights delivered by industry thought leaders.