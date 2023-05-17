BetConstruct introduces revolutionary game built on blockchain technology

Alligator Validator is a one-of-a-kind game where all transactions are made using blockchain technology.

Press release.- BetConstruct presents Alligator Validator – the first-ever game entirely based on blockchain technology.

Alligator Validator, the one-of-a-kind game where all transactions are made using blockchain technology, is promised to be among the biggest innovations in the current iGaming market. The game is an explosive combination of fresh and vivid graphics, cutting-edge game mechanics and brand-new payment systems built on blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology adds extra security and transparency to the game – not requiring any centralised third parties to control the flow of funds and being processed independently by smart contracts.

It is also a perfect addition for all Bahamut validators, as it gives an opportunity to improve validators’ positions and earn block rewards for helping to secure the network. Validators play an important role in securing the network by showing activity and validating blocks using the PoSA consensus mechanism. Thus, validator-partners who enable the game on their platforms not only add a unique and thrilling game to their catalogue but also maximise their ROI.

BetConstruct believes the innovation will shape the future of the iGaming market and make crypto games more accessible to a larger audience. Thanks to its fresh and distinctive premise, Alligator Validator will breathe new life into the player experience and help partners earn huge rewards for helping secure the network.

