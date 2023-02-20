BetConstruct rounds out ICE 2023

BetConstruct exhibited its enthralling portfolio of products and solutions at ICE London 2023.

Press release.- BetConstruct presented one of the largest and most technically sophisticated and impressive stands at ICE London 2023. Moreover, within the raffle organised by BetConstruct along with ftNFT, the visitors took advantage of having a fascinating experience and an opportunity to win from the prize pool of 20.000 FTN.

During the most anticipated international expo, the company showcased the set of its cutting-edge solutions under the concept of Resonance, infused with BetConstruct’s ideology of the constant movement, vibration, and wave of innovation.

As an industry technology and service provider, BetConstruct attended ICE under the slogan “Our Magnitude Is Your Advantage“, focusing on creating authentic, trustworthy cooperations and providing meticulously tailored products for its partners.

See also: BetConstruct introduces new Android apps

BetConstruct Resonance Fastex! Among its time-tested solutions, BetConstruct flew to Excel London, endorsing Fastex, the ecosystem that offers a wide range of centralised and decentralised solutions.

Constantly aiming to improve existing patterns, BetConstruct values industry recognition and was honoured to take home the Platform Provider of the Year at GGA London 2023, as well as to receive the title of iGaming Software Supplier during IGA.

According to the company, it goes without saying that ICE 2023 was a massive success for the company with its appealing stand and individual approach for all visitors, making it possible for all attendees to witness a composite universe of innovative products, network and talk about further business aspirations. “The event, overall, was an unparalleled opportunity to network with existing partners, share some insights and initiate new business cooperations.”