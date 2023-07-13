BetConstruct releases new Betting Terminal PRO for land based business

The new release is aimed to provide a seamless and engaging experience.

Press release.- BetConstruct launches Betting Terminal PRO, a new version of their popular self-service Betting Terminal software.

New touchscreen self-service terminal software for sports and casino games bettings, 24/7 access and enhanced UX design – this and more are now available for all BetConstruct partners. The software has taken everything players loved from the previous version and equipped them with advanced features.

The new release is aimed to provide a seamless and engaging experience to all land-based betshop players. It now enables players to place individual bets right from the betshop thanks to the interactive homepage and intuitive navigation systems of the terminal.

Additionally, the clearly showcased events and odds display allows users to independently choose their favourite sports and games, monitor event results and place quick bets.

Moreover, even faster and more efficient software performance will help betshops to provide improved customer experience and cut down queues inside the betshops. The desktop application can significantly reduce partners’ expenses by turning any personal computer into a gaming terminal.

BetConstruct believes the new update is a major improvement for the partners and can transform the land based landscape remarkably.

