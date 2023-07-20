BetConstruct has launched DECA(Decentralised Casino), a groundbreaking decentralised casino platform built on blockchain technology

With a constant focus on expanding its innovative solutions, the company has introduced DECA as a cutting-edge solution for the casino industry.

Press release.- BetConstruct has introduced DECA as a groundbreaking cutting-edge solution for the casino industry. This platform ensures complete transparency and blockchain verification at every stage of the gaming process. DECA guarantees decentralised, provably fair gameplay while prioritising security and employing verifiable RNG systems.

DECA is a unique decentralised casino platform powered by EVM-based software, seamlessly integrating with various Ethereum-based blockchains. Notably, it can be easily integrated with Bahamut Chain and supports both native and ERC-20 currencies, providing users with a flexible and convenient gaming experience.

Utilising its groundbreaking FastChannels technology, DECA brings an unparalleled level of player experience to the table. By offering a decentralised, reliable, and secure platform, DECA opens up new horizons for online casino gaming. Furthermore, its extensive gaming catalogue adds to the excitement and variety of options available to players.

BetConstruct’s launch of DECA underscores their commitment to pushing the industry’s innovation boundaries. DECA sets the stage for a revolutionary era in online casinos by emphasising decentralisation, transparency, and security.

