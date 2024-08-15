BetComply names Loes Wetzer as operations director

Wetzer has over 20 years of experience in project management and compliance consultancy

UK.- BetComply has announced the appointment of Loes Wetzer as its operations director. She will oversee the firm’s operations as it aims to scale its business in technical and regulatory compliance in Europe and the Americas.

Wetzer has over 20 years of experience in project management and compliance consultancy. The company said she had built up a wide network and experience in compliance and event management in the gaming industry.

BetComply CEO Daniel Brookes said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Loes to Team BetComply. We’ve grown beyond expectations over the past few months, driven by a demand from our industry for trusted and reliable compliance expertise. As we take our next steps, Loes will be a vital part of our mission to bring world-class compliance support to even more partners.”

Founded less than a year ago, BetComply now has a team of almost 20.

Wetzer said: ”I couldn’t be more excited to join the dynamic team at BetComply. This is already home to many of the brightest minds in igaming compliance, and what they’ve achieved in such a short space of time is remarkable. I’m looking forward to playing my role in the journey.”

