Betby’s AI Labs launches Betting Tips tool aimed at transforming player betting UX

The Betting Tips API provides players with detailed information and suggestions for betting markets in popular sports.

This latest addition aims to enhance player experience, drive higher conversion rates, and increase betting frequency by offering a sense of informed betting.

The Betting Tip is an additional tool in the existing range of tools which include Churn and LTV prediction, Risk Management Automation, and Prompt-based BI Reporting. The Betting Tips API, initially available in English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish, provides players with detailed information and suggestions for betting markets in popular sports such as football, basketball, baseball, hockey, cricket, and tennis. Future plans include expanding the number of markets and sports covered, as well as adding support for additional languages.

The Betting Tips API offers players tailored hints on what to bet on, creating a more informed and confident betting environment based on insights from the latest news, interesting team facts, and other relevant information.

Betby has streamlined the integration process, ensuring that the betting tips can be easily incorporated into clients’ existing backends without the need for extensive data mapping. The API allows for broad customization, adapting not only the data structure but also the format of the tips’ texts to suit client preferences. Betby can also add support for a new language or sport within a very short timeframe, ensuring comprehensive coverage and client satisfaction.

Danil Emelyanov, head of Betby AI Labs said: “The Betting Tips tool is a component of the larger GenAI Sport Content project. Betby AI Labs is developing live betting tips and integrating them into this project, which also encompasses audio podcasts and various marketing content, such as SEO articles and SMM posts. So new updates are already on the way.”