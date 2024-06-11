BETBY releases “supercharged” content and social tournament ahead of Euro and Copa America

Players will also be able to engage with Betby.Games’ e-soccer tournament based on the Euro and Copa America format.

The new sportsbook features will enhance the betting experience while providing players with an extra element of excitement.

Press release.- BETBY has launched a "supercharged" Euro and Copa America offering on its partners network ahead of this summer's football bonanza.

Bookmakers on the BETBY partner network will have the option to launch a dedicated Euro and Copa America tournament page within their sportsbook, providing their players with streaming, qualification odds displayed in competition bracket, a broad selection of outrights, and ready-made combo bets. Extra betting markets will also be rolled out, with a high focus on fast markets traded live.

Players will also be able to engage with Betby.Games’ e-soccer tournament, based on the Euro and Copa America format, which will simulate the complete structure of both tournaments with every matchup, during the live match gaps.

The innovative sportsbook supplier has introduced a dedicated tournament across its partner network, enabling players from all brands to compete in a single event. This tournament features a comprehensive system of rankings, achievements, and social interactions, with participants having the opportunity to vie for a substantial prize pool generously sponsored by BETBY.