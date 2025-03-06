BETBY enhances betting experience with extremely-low margin events

Low-margin events deliver greater potential winnings for users while encouraging the placement of combo bets, creating a more dynamic and rewarding betting experience.

Press release.- BETBY has announced the launch of low-margin events—a feature that offers players boosted odds, closely reflecting the actual probabilities of outcomes. These events deliver greater potential winnings for users while encouraging the placement of combo bets, creating a more dynamic and rewarding betting experience.

Low-margin events have been integrated firstly into BETBY’s proprietary esports feed, BETBY Games, and are available exclusively for pre-match bets in the Blitz Tournament format for basketball, with other e-sim sports formats also expected to offer low-margin events shortly. In this groundbreaking setup, each match lasts just one minute, with three matches available per tournament. Players can enjoy these fast-paced games directly on the platform, providing an experience that blends betting and entertainment seamlessly.

Despite offering operators a margin ranging from 2,5 per cent to 0,5 per cent, this innovative approach ensures profitability through increased turnover and player retention. By focusing on fast-paced bets and attractive odds, zero-margin events incentivize users to place more frequent and higher-value wagers. This not only enhances the betting experience for players but also increases their active time on the platform, creating benefits for both operators and users.

BETBY’s low-margin events are made possible by the company’s advanced analytics, cutting-edge calculations, and industry-leading statistical models, ensuring reliability and profitability for operators while delivering unparalleled value and betting opportunities to users.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of sportsbook product at BETBY, commented: “Low-margin betting is a bold innovation that meets player demand for better odds while supporting operators with a profitable and dynamic solution. It’s a game-changer for the industry, blending entertainment with operational efficiency and showcasing our ability to create win-win propositions that push the boundaries of what sportsbooks can achieve. This launch embodies BETBY’s innovative spirit and our commitment to providing the best possible products for our clients.”