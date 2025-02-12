BETBY to power Softlabs’ esports portfolio with BETBY Games

This partnership will make BETBY Games available to all operators on Softlabs’ partner network.

Press release.- BETBY has announced a strategic partnership with igaming provider Softlabs, in an agreement that will further increase the reach of its proprietary esports product. Through this partnership, BETBY’s award-winning esports solution, BETBY Games, will be made available to all operators on Softlabs’s partner network.

Softlabs will be seeking to leverage the BETBY Games proven content that delivers fast-paced wagering action on a content lineup, which includes eSoccer, eBasketball, eFighting, eCricket, eShooter, eHorse Racing, eTennis, and eStreet Soccer. This will provide its partners with over 60 tournaments featuring over 350 markets, and 245,000 live matches per month.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of BETBY Games, said: “Softlabs has built a strong reputation in the industry and we are thrilled to join forces with them. This partnership allows us to extend the reach of BETBY Games and provide Softlabs with an even richer esports portfolio. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of innovation in the esports betting landscape.”

Dmitrii Borodint, chief product officer at Softlabs, commented: “Partnering with BETBY marks an exciting new chapter for us. The exceptional quality and variety of BETBY Games content will provide our clients and their players with a highly immersive and customizable esports experience, helping us to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.”