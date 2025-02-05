BETBY enhances Betting Tips API with expanded sports and market coverage

The Betting Tips API is now available in 16 languages.

Press release.- BETBY has announced a major update to its Betting Tips API, introducing expanded sports and market coverage. Incorporated in the award-winning AI Labs suite of tools, the Betting Tips API is designed to elevate the player experience, drive higher conversion rates, and increase betting frequency by creating a more informed and confident betting environment for users.

With this latest update, the Betting Tips API now provides insights from the latest news, interesting team facts, and other relevant information on nine sports: Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Tennis, Handball, American Football, Cricket, and Volleyball. For each of them, BETBY offers 10 main markets, allowing users to diversify their betting opportunities.

Unlike many suppliers that limit their Betting Tips to major leagues, BETBY can provide insights for all lower-tier leagues across the covered sports. This enables operators to activate specific, niche leagues on demand according to their preferences, showcasing BETBY’s commitment to adaptability and client satisfaction by granting access to localised content.

For the first time, the Betting Tips API is also integrated into BETBY’s proprietary esports feed, BETBY Games, providing data-driven tips that enhance the gaming experience.

Moreover, the Betting Tips API is now available in 16 languages: English, Portuguese (Brazilian and European), Spanish, Turkish, Russian, German, Japanese, French, Italian, Kazakh, Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Estonian, and Finnish. This multilingual support ensures higher accessibility and usability for a broad range of both operators and end-users.

Danil Emelyanov, head of BETBY’s AI Labs, said: “This update to the Betting Tips API significantly enhances our ability to generate sports content independently of any data provider. We are rapidly expanding content coverage and are prepared to offer niche sports and leagues. This highlights our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions, reinforcing our leadership in the sports betting sector.

“It also marks another milestone for AI Labs, which remains dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art AI-driven solutions by improving existing tools and developing new ones.”