BetBlocker’s last Pitch! at Regulating The Game London

The company is the 8th and final organisation selected to deliver quickfire pitch at the first international Regulating the Game conference in London

Press release.- The final Pitch! candidate for Regulating the Game London has been announced. BetBlocker is the 8th and final organisation selected to deliver a quickfire pitch at the first international Regulating the Game conference in London 25 – 29 September.

BetBlocker is a RET charity that provides a free tool to assist individuals with gambling concerns. With the capability to block access to over 85,000 gambling sites and 1,500 gambling apps, it’s a trusted ally for thousands aiming to manage their gambling habits. Relying on a frequently updated database of gambling-related web addresses, BetBlocker ensures user privacy, requiring no personal data transmission or external storage. It stands as a secure and confidential beacon in the realm of safer gaming.

Regulating the Game is thrilled with the interested in Pitch! and all eight spots have now been filled. In addition to BetBlocker the event has an impressive lineup of organisations for the first Pitch! event: Rob Mabbett engagement director at Better Change, Devon Dalbock GLI’s chief operating officer, Earle G. Hall EO and founder AXES.ai, Maris Catania, safer gambling consultant, SGCertified, Tony Walker, head of financial services & gambling at Armalytix, Robin Paine and Laura Bedborough of ClientScan, and Shelley Langan-Newton, CEO of the tech company SQR Group Limited with the final pitches to be announced shortly.

“There are only three weeks to go until Regulating the Game kicks off in London and our inaugural Pitch! event brings a persuasive group of RegTech organisations and innovative leaders together for a night of rapid-fire presentations while enjoying the networking and hospitality at One Moorgate Place,” said Paul Newson, Director, Regulating the Game.

“We’re thrilled to showcase Betblocker and our calendaring functionality at Pitch! BetBlocker stands as a

beacon of support for those affected by gambling harm, providing a truly free and anonymous tool. We

sincerely urge more operators to facilitate access to this vital free resource. It’s an honour to use this brilliant platform to spotlight our charitable endeavours and champion a safer gambling environment.” Said Pedro Romero, director at BetBlocker.

Applications for Pitch! @RTG Sydney running 10 – 15 March 2024 are now open. We are inviting applications from organisations and individuals interested in delivering short quickfire pitches to stimulate innovation, inspire compliance and showcase ethical leadership as part of this exciting networking event. To submit an application or for more information head to the website and submit your pitch now!

