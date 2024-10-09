Beloit Casino: Ho-Chunk Casino to break ground on October 25

Ho-Chunk Gaming will begin the construction of its new facility in Wisconsin.

US.- The Ho-Chunk Casino will break ground on October 25. The $405m casino, convention, and 18-story hotel will be built at the southeast corner of Willowbrook and Colley roads between Willowbrook Road and Interstate 39-90, in Beloit, Wisconsin. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

The 240,478-square-foot casino will house a 62-seat bar, four restaurants with an outdoor patio and a 76,413-square-foot conference centre, and a 312-room hotel — with a lobby bar, rooftop bar, and spa — and parking structure to be built in separate phases after the initial casino opens.

The gaming facility will feature between 1,500 and 1,800 gaming machines and 44 gaming tables, including blackjack and roulette. Sports betting will be available through an agreement between the Ho-Chunk Nation and the State of Wisconsin.

The casino project won approval from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2020, and the plan was approved by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in 2021. The development is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the City of Beloit. The city will receive $13m in federal funding to improve roads and infrastructure around the casino site.