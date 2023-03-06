EGT’s gaming equipment will create a stir at Irish Gaming Show 2023

The Irish Gaming Show will be held in Dublin from March 7 to 8.

EGT will showcase a special selection of top products at the Irish Gaming Show 2023.

Press release.- EGT will stay true to the tradition and will take part in Irish Gaming Show 2023. The company has prepared a special selection of top products that will be available to visitors at stand 1-4.

The slot cabinets of General Series, which have gained great popularity among operators and players in many countries around the world, will stand out with their attractive outlook with frameless HD displays, which follows the latest design trends.

The VIP models will further enrich the gaming experience of their users thanks to the multimedia chairs, allowing full control over the volume and the main functions of the game.

They are powered by the latest Exciter IV platform and will be supplied with the captivating titles of General and Power Series multi-games, as well as the bestselling jackpot solution Bell Link, which will provide the players with additional options for winnings and entertainment.

The multiplayer terminal G 32 T, featuring a 32-inch widescreen display with an integrated touch screen for greater interactivity and numerous ergonomic features, and the roulette G RSA that can be connected to all EGT play stations, will be also at display to demonstrate their capabilities to participate in many different configurations.

The casino management system of EGT Spider will show what invaluable assistance it can provide in managing the day-to-day activities in a gaming facility.

EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital will also showcase its portfolio of iGaming solutions, including online slot and instant games, jackpots, as well as its in-house developed betting platform X-Nave.

Stefan Dimov, director of EGT Ireland, Northern Ireland and Portugal, shared: “I believe that we will have a very successful Irish Gaming Show as our product selection is really impressive. Local casino operators and gaming audiences are well familiar with EGT’s developments and expect nothing less than the best from us. They will be able to see it at our stand on March 7 and 8.”