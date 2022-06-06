Bell Link jackpot of EGT debuted at the Bulgarian market

EGT Bell Link is already available at one of the gaming establishments of Winbet in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Press release.- The jackpot system of EGT Bell Link had its first installation in Bulgaria. Housed in slot cabinets of the G 27-32 St model, the four-level jackpot is already available to the visitors of one of the gaming establishments of Winbet in Sofia.

The casino operator’s representatives stated that their clients highly appreciated the new gaming software of EGT, which contains 10 attractive titles, as well as an eponymous bonus game and a Reels Boost mode that both add to the experience of the players. Bell Link will be launched on 105 more slot machines in all 34 gaming halls of Winbet located in the whole country.

Biserka Draganova, sales manager for the Balkans at EGT, also shared her thoughts about Bell Link’s performance: “This jackpot system has enormous potential and I’m confident that it is going to be among the most preferred products of EGT not only in Bulgaria but around the world. The combination of eye-catching design and numerous opportunities for winning plus the General series slot cabinets will bring us success. In the next months, more installations of Bell Link are coming in a number of Inbet casinos. Other gaming halls in different cities in Bulgaria are also interested in the product.”