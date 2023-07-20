Bede Gaming appoints new chief technology officer

Bede Gaming is pleased to announce a new leader in its Executive team: Dan Whiteley as chief technology officer.

Press release.- Bede Gaming, a subsidiary of the Gauselmann Group since 2020, is pleased to announce a new leader in its Executive team, with the appointment of Dan Whiteley as chief technology officer.

Whiteley brings 25 years of experience in complex technology solutions and digital products, having previously held senior leadership positions at Jugo, CTS and the global sports betting company, Flutter.

He specialises in setting innovative technology vision and strategy for digital transformation, product engineering, architecture, IT service, security and operations. “I’m proud to become part of Bede’s journey,” commented Whiteley.

He then added: “It’s a company with proven strength in engineering excellence, and the potential to build upon Bede’s current capabilities is an exciting prospect. I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver cutting-edge technology for the igaming market.”

Bede boasts the handling of over £7bn in annual stakes through its platform, and Whiteley’s experience in building high-performing and scalable solutions will fortify Bede’s operations and performance into the next level of its growth strategy.

Colin Cole-Johnson, Bede’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Dan to the team. As CTO, he will be pivotal in driving our technology strategy, collaborating with all teams across the business to ensure Bede is an industry leader in innovative and cutting-edge solutions. He will be an integral part of Bede operations, both internally and externally, and his extensive experience in technology leadership makes him an excellent fit for this role.”

This leadership appointment is the latest in a series of notable announcements from the premium software supplier, which named Cole-Johnson as CEO in March 2022 and recently appointed Kirsty Stewart as chief legal & client services officer in 2023. The addition of Whiteley’s expertise to Bede’s Executive team is a further testament to Bede’s commitment to its customers, through innovative technical solutions, commercial solid relationships and customer-focused products.

The Bede platform currently runs a live portfolio of five globally-renowned customer operators (including one of the largest entertainment corporations in the world, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation) and is maintained by an international staff of more than 300 across three continents.

Whiteley’s new role took effect on 3 July 2023, following the departure of Bede’s previous CTO, Andy Wardle, earlier this year.

