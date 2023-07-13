Eyas Gaming announce new partnership with Lance!

The Gauselmann Group partner obtains an exclusive partnership with Lance! to develop and operate the brand from their offices in Gibraltar and Malta.

Press release.- With immediate effect, Eyas Gaming are teaming up with Brazil’s sports media company Lance!. Within the scope of a collaboration, the Gauselmann Group partner, which specialises in offering market leading betting and gaming led sites with content from all the top providers, obtains an exclusive partnership with Lance! to develop and operate the brand from their offices in Gibraltar and Malta.

Eyas Gaming have launched and developed websites for the UK and internationally, bringing the Gauselmann group’s famous Merkur brands online. While already holding UK and Gibraltar licenses, the subsidiary sees this partnership as a strategic opportunity to expand its presence in Latin America: “We are excited to collaborate with Lance!, one of Brazil’s leading independent media companies specialising in sports news. We believe this launch signals our ambition in creating lasting B2B relationships with exceptional partners around the world. It also showcases our ability to adapt to different markets, operating across all products and verticals,” explains Adam Joseph, CEO of Eyas Gaming.

With Lance! Betting, Eyas will be using their extensive industry experience to create an authentic and trusted experience for sports enthusiasts and Lance! followers with a passion for sporting prediction. The partnership will also see the launch of the free-to-play game ‘Acerte6’. There, players can test their knowledge by predicting six correct football scores on a weekly basis, with R$1.000.000 (USD 206.773) up for grabs as a top prize.

Operated on the powerful Bede Gaming platform and using the award-winning Kambi sportsbook, Lance! Betting will offer users a wide range of sports markets and betting options, with a product extensively tailored for the market. CEO of Lance! Marcos Moraes also rates the partnership with Eyas Gaming positively, highlighting the opportunity to fully leverage the potential of the Lance! brand in the Brazil sports betting scene: “We are excited to establish this strategic partnership with Eyas Gaming, a renowned company in the global gaming market. With a secure and reliable platform, we will provide an excellent service to meet the demands of our users.”

