Bally’s reports Q2 revenue of $552.5m

US.- Bally’s Corporation has published its second quarter financial results. The company generated $552.5m in revenue, a notable increase from $226.7m in the same period in 2021. However, Net income was down 10.8 per cent to $59.5m.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $141.2m with a margin of 25.6 per cent, compared to $82.8m with a margin of 30.9 per cent in 2021.

Lee Fenton, chief executive officer said: “Our second quarter results reflect continued strength in our Casinos & Resorts segment, record margins in our International Interactive segment and continued growth in our North America Interactive segment particularly in BallyCasino.com in New Jersey, despite headwinds from significant FX volatility and challenges in Atlantic City.

“We are pleased with the Company’s record cash flow from operations in the quarter and are focused on continued incremental cash flow generation initiatives.”

