Bally’s names Kim Barker Lee as executive vice president and chief legal officer

Barker Lee will oversee the company’s legal and public affairs teams.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced that Kim Barker Lee has joined the company as executive vice president and chief legal officer. Lee will oversee Bally’s legal and public affairs teams, supporting the company’s global strategic initiatives.

She has more than 25 years of legal and business experience, including knowledge of lottery, gaming, and governmental law, as well as experience with public-private partnerships, public finance transactions, corporate governance, and regulatory matters.

Lee served as International Game Technology’s (IGT) inaugural global vice president of diversity and inclusion. Before that, she was general counsel and vice president, legal and regulatory affairs for Northstar Lottery Group. She has also served as general counsel to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and was a partner at Altheimer & Gray and Pugh, Jones & Johnson, P.C.

Barker Lee was named in the Top 100 Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council in 2020 and 2021 and was one of Global Gaming Business’s 25 People to Watch for 2020.

Lee Fenton, chief executive officer of Bally’s, said: “We are excited to welcome Kim to Bally’s and are confident that she will make an excellent addition to our global leadership team. The depth and breadth of Kim’s legal expertise, especially in gaming and lottery, will be instrumental as the company continues to expand and evolve during this period of significant growth.

“Additionally, her strong network and understanding of our key markets, including Rhode Island and Illinois, is particularly valuable as we explore new opportunities in the jurisdictions in which we conduct business.”

Barker Lee commented: “I’m pleased to be joining Bally’s during such an exciting time. The opportunities for growth are significant as the company advances its transformation into a global omni-channel gaming leader. I’ve spent much of my career deploying leadership and operational strategies in the lottery and gaming space, so I understand how the industry works and the challenges that must be overcome. I look forward to this next chapter and to playing a part in Bally’s continued success.”

Bally’s reports Q3 results

Bally’s Corporation has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30. Revenue increased by 4.7 per cent from the previous quarter to $578.2m. Revenue was up 83.7 per cent year-on-year from $314.8m.

Operating expenses were $524.6m, with a further $51.9m in other expenses. This left a net income of $593,000. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation or amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $151m for the quarter, compared to $78m last year. Earnings per share stood at $0.01.