Bally’s Chicago Casino Resort launches new rewards programme

The Community Rewards Partner Program allows rewards to be redeemed at various establishments.

US.- Bally’s Chicago Casino Resort has launched a new Community Rewards Partner Program, which allows rewards earned by casino customers to be redeemed at Chicago businesses, such as Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, Virtue Restaurant, the Field Museum and Pizzeria Uno. Bally’s Chicago Casino customers can earn Bally Bucks by gaming with their Bally Rewards membership card. These can then be exchanged for products and services.

Monica Scott, vice president of community engagement, said: “Our Community Rewards Partner Program provides Bally’s Rewards cardholders more value for their visit while enhancing their experience by extending it to other top-tier Chicago establishments. This city features outstanding dining and entertainment options at every corner, and it’s a win-win when we come together to cross-promote and drive more traffic through our doors.”

In August, Bally’s Chicago Casino opened a new VIP Lounge. The new space on the third floor offers food, non-alcoholic beverages, seating and televisions showing sports and entertainment. The venue has opened a VIP Player Services window on the same floor.

The lounge opens daily and has seating for 30 people at tables seating two to six people each. The new VIP Player Services window, which opens on Fridays and Saturdays, has a Player’s Club and cashier transactions for Legend and Superstar Bally’s Rewards Members.