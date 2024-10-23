Bally’s aims to open first phase of new Las Vegas resort alongside A’s ballpark

The projects will be built on the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas.

US.- Bally’s Corporation hopes to open the first phase of its upcoming new resort casino in Las Vegas at the same time as the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark in 2028. The projects will be built on the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded on October 9.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bally’s Corp chairman Soo Kim said that Bally’s is “working pretty hard” to finalise plans to “at least build phase 1 and open at the same time as the ballpark”. The A’s $1.5bn, 33,000-seat stadium is set to open in the spring of 2028.

The stadium will take up nine of the site’s 35 acres. Bally’s will construct its property on the remaining acreage in three phases.

The 90,000-square-foot casino will feature 1,500 slot machines, 75 table games, a poker room and a 12,000-square-foot sports book area. The hotel towers would be built in three phases, with a total of 3,000 rooms.

The Tropicana closed on April 2 after almost seven decades.

Nevada casinos: gaming revenue reaches $1.16bn in August

Nevada casinos generated $1.16bn in revenue in August, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. That’s down 3.8 per cent year-over-year and down 10.8 per cent from July 2024.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $643.7m in revenue, down 3.5 per cent and downtown Las Vegas $58.3m, down 8.8 per cent. Reno casinos saw a 4.8 per cent decline to $65.4m. The state collected almost $57.7m in gaming taxes for the month, down by almost 24 per cent compared to August 2023.