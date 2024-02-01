bet365 launches in Indiana

bet365 has partnered with the French Lick Resort.

US.- Online gambling operator bet365 has announced its launch in Indiana. In partnership with the French Lick Resort, Indiana is its eighth state in the US. The firm has already launched in Kentucky, Louisiana, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Iowa and Colorado.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “At bet365, we don’t do ordinary, and as the home of the country’s first professional baseball game, ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’, and rich basketball history, neither does Indiana. New and eligible sports fans in the Hoosier State, renowned for their passion and loyalty, can enjoy the bet365 experience featuring market-leading offerings like amazing Bet Boosts, the fastest In-Game product and unique Same Game Parlays.”

Indiana sports betting handle reaches $503.1m in December

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $503.1m in December, 16.6 per cent higher compared with the $431.4m bet in the same month in 2022, but just 2.1 per cent behind November 2023’s all-time high of $513.7m. December’s handle was the second-highest monthly amount since the state opened its legal market in September 2019.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in December narrowly beat the existing record in Indiana of $50.5m, set in September 2022. Last month’s figure was 18.5 per cent higher year-on-year and surpassed the $30.7m posted in November 2023 by 64.8 per cent.