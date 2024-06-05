Bacta members discuss strategy ahead of UK general election

Bacta members discussed strategies for engaging with parliamentary candidates.

UK.- The UK gaming hall trade body Bacta yesterday held a webinar for members focusing on the potential impact of the UK general election. The event was used to discuss strategies for engaging with parliamentary candidates amid the resignation of gambling minister Stuart Andrew last week.

Members also discussed how to push forward reforms in the sector.



Bacta executive director George McGregor said: “As President John Bollom stated last week a snap General Election was always the biggest danger to getting the reforms contained within the Gambling White Paper passed into law.



“By calling an early election Rishi Sunak caught virtually everyone – including his Cabinet – by surprise, and a process which started over three years ago fell approximately a fortnight short of it crossing the finish line. Assuming that the opinion polls are accurate and the country will have a new Labour government our message to party candidates should be to ‘get the job done.’



“We know from our dialogue with both the Gambling Minister Stuart Andrew and Labour Shadow Gambling Minister Steph Peacock that there’s cross-party support for the modernisation of the land-based sector’s outdated gambling regulations.



“The reforms contained within the White Paper will address those issues, they will future proof the industry and as a consequence they will enable Bacta members to continue to support the High Street and seaside towns.”

He added: “Bacta members have made an outstanding contribution to the White Paper proposals and they can continue to make their voice heard at this crucial juncture for the industry.”