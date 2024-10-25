BETER reports on significant demand for its efootball content during major football events

This comprehensive research, based on millions of bets, reveals key insights into the growing influence of efootball in the betting industry.

BETER presents an in-depth report comparing betting trends on efootball during the EURO 2024 and Copa America 2024 tournaments.

Press release.- BETER has published a report showing a major change in player preferences towards round-the-clock, fast betting content. The report, Betting on eFootball during Euro and Copa America 2024, shows a surge in demand for, and engagement with, the provider’s ESportsBattle eFootball product during both tournaments.

During Euro 2024 and Copa America, bettors displayed a heightened interest in its eFootball offering with the number of unique bettors up 11.4 per cent, the number of bets up 12.8 per cent and turnover up 13.4 per cent across all operator partners` platforms, which offer ESportsBattle content.

Demand for eFootball peaked at the conclusion of Euro 2024 and Copa America which took place on 14 July in a “Super Sunday” of football.

In the days following (July 15 and 16) when no matches were played, BETER recorded the highest levels of engagement with, and turnover from, eFootball.

This followed a similar trend throughout Euro 2024 where engagement with eFootball would spike on the days when no matches took place.

On days when matches did take place, the number of bets and the average turnover on eFootball increased across all timeslots, with the greatest growth seen during the evening right after matches concluded.

For example, from 10pm to 11pm, average turnover increased by a massive 23 per cent and remained at an elevated level for several hours after. In terms of the bet types placed, the most popular bet types were Totals (55 per cent of betting volume), Result Three Way (23 per cent) and Next Goal (9 per cent) which was up by more than 20 per cent.

BETER’s eFootball product includes three formats, the fast-paced and spectacular Volta (which lasts six minutes in total) plus the more traditional 2×4 and 2×6 minute formats.

During the period analysed in the report, the 2×4 format remained the most in-demand format with an average turnover up 14.7 per cent, followed by 2×6 which enjoyed 15.2 per cent growth – Volta also enjoyed a 9.4 per cent increase in the number of bets and turnover.

The report supports the shift towards fast-betting content that operators are seeing. In addition, players also want to access sports and betting opportunities round the clock, especially when there’s no on-the-pitch action taking place, which products such as BETER’s eFootball provide.

ESportsBattle tournaments set the benchmark for esports betting, offering more than 35,000 events per month across popular disciplines such as efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, and CS2, with up to 50 markets per event. Live streaming is available 24/7/365 so that bettors can enjoy non-stop action with a 7.5 per cent + average margin for operators.

George Arabatlian, head of account management at BETER, said: “This report underscores a significant shift in player behaviour: bettors are eager to engage with football-related content, even in the absence of live matches. This is where our 24/7 eFootball product truly shines, providing continuous entertainment and wagering opportunities.

“The data also highlights a growing trend toward fast, dynamic betting experiences, which resolve quickly and keep players engaged.

“BETER has become a leader in delivering this type of content, and we are excited to partner with more operators to provide their players with round-the-clock access to our cutting-edge ESportsBattle tournaments.”