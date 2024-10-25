Racecourse Media Group names Nick Mills as chief executive

Mills will succeed Martin Stevenson as RMG’s CEO on November 4.

UK.- Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has announced that its current chief commercial officer Nick Mills has been appointed chief executive. He will succeed Martin Stevenson on November 4th.

Mills began his career at the betting operator Coral in January 1998. He became marketing director of the bookmaker, a position he held until March 2005 when he joined Racing UK (now RMG) as sales and marketing director. He went on to become commercial director and was appointed to the new role of chief commercial officer in 2020. He has been responsible for all commercial functions within the business including streaming, international, sales and marketing.

RMG announced on July 1 that Stevenson had asked the Board to start the process of finding a new CEO. Stevenson joined RMG in 2007 and has led the business since 2020, overseeing the delivery of record results for member racecourses while promoting innovation.

Mills said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to succeed Martin as Chief Executive and to lead the brilliant team at Racecourse Media Group. While the racing industry undoubtedly faces some challenges ahead, I firmly believe that now is an incredibly exciting time for the business with more opportunity for innovation and growth across our platforms than ever before.

“To ensure that our full potential is realised it is important that we continue to harness the passion and commitment not only within RMG, but also of the dedicated teams across all of our member racecourses who directly contribute to and benefit from our success.”

Nick Mills

Conor Grant, chair of RMG, said: “Nick has been a highly regarded member of the team for nearly 20 years and we are delighted to appoint him as Chief Executive. With his extensive expertise in sales, marketing, media rights and streaming, Nick is uniquely positioned to drive growth and optimise the value of our member racecourses’ media rights, while also embracing the need for innovation.

“Nick’s deep knowledge of the RMG operating and business model coupled with his passion for driving growth to benefit both our business and our industry is a fantastic asset for us, and we all wish him every success as Chief Executive.”

Grant added: “We are deeply thankful to Martin for the enormous contribution he has made to Racecourse Media Group over the last 17 years. His dedication as Chief Financial Officer and more recently as Chief Executive has been instrumental in delivering record results and setting RMG on a path to continued innovation. Martin leaves the business in a strong position for Nick and the team to build on. We wish him the very best for the future.”

In March, RMG named Ben Dowding as chief betting officer. Previously director of betting, he takes up the new role with immediate effect to oversee RMG’s newly merged domestic and international betting team.

Dowding joined RMG in March 2013 as head of partnerships and subsequently served as head of B2B before becoming director of betting in 2018. Before joining RMG he worked as sponsorship manager and regional sponsorship manager at The Jockey Club. He also serves as a non-executive director at BocaSports.