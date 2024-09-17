Atlaslive partners with Legitimuz to elevate KYC and player verification for the igaming Sector in Brazil

Through this partnership, Atlaslive aims to enable its partners to register up to 30 per cent more bettors through faster and more reliable KYC solutions.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a new partnership with Legitimuz, Brazil’s premier identity verification and facial recognition provider. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, boosting player registration and ensuring top-tier compliance across the Brazilian igaming market.

With a strong presence in the LatAm region, Atlaslive continues to enhance its offering to igaming operators, helping them scale their platforms efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. By integrating Legitimuz’s cutting-edge technology, Atlaslive will enable its partners to register up to 30 per cent more bettors through faster and more reliable KYC solutions.

The partnership will combine Atlaslive’s dynamic igaming Platform with Legitimuz’s expertise in automated document analysis, 3D facial recognition, and instant approvals — all delivered in less than 30 seconds. This joint effort will enhance user onboarding, improve data security, and prevent fraud without sacrificing conversion rates.

CEO of Atlaslive, Maxim Slobodyanuk, said: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing scalable, secure, and innovative solutions to the igaming industry. With the Brazilian market poised for growth, ensuring seamless and compliant registration processes is critical. Together with Legitimuz, we will support operators in increasing registrations, reducing fraud, and adhering to local regulations, all while improving the user experience.”

CEO of Legitimuz, Kayky Janiszewski, commented: “Our technology is designed to increase conversions while maintaining the highest level of security and compliance. By integrating with Atlaslive’s powerful platform, we’re enabling operators to scale their businesses efficiently and confidently in Brazil. Our KYC solution, with its automated document analysis, 3D facial recognition, and instant approval, ensures that players can be verified quickly and securely, driving growth and trust in the process.”

This partnership further solidifies Atlaslive’s position as a trusted and innovative provider in the Latin American igaming market, supporting operators in scaling their platforms with confidence. As the demand for reliable and fast KYC grows, this integration will enable operators to meet the expectations of both regulators and players.