Atlaslive appoints Vladimir Matvijevich as Head of Sales and Marina Mirzoyan as Head of Key Account Management

The company has strengthened its team and looks ahead to continued growth.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced the appointment of Vladimir Matvijevich as head of sales as an essential step to support its global expansion strategy. Additionally, the company has introduced Marina Mirzoyan as the new head of key account management (KAM). “With her fresh perspective, boundless enthusiasm, and exceptional leadership abilities, Marina will focus on strengthening existing partnerships while exploring new business opportunities and client relationships,” Atlaslive said.

As regards Vladimir’s appointment, the company said he is “a great addition to the Atlaslive team.” He brings a wealth of experience from his work in B2B and B2C, including his time at SoftGamings. His deep understanding of diverse markets, strategic thinking, and strong client relationship-building abilities will undoubtedly strengthen Atlaslive’s sales department efforts. By staying ahead of industry trends and delivering strong results, Vladimir adds value to the growing team.

In his new role at Atlaslive, Vladimir will be in charge of creating and putting the company’s sales strategies into action, while also growing its client base in key markets. He’ll focus on building strong, long-term partnerships and helping the company grow, starting with a special focus on the Latam market.

Vladimir Matvijevich commented: “Starting as head of sales in Atlaslive is a great opportunity. I believe that the company and I share the same vision for how to approach business, and I see this as the beginning of achieving our goals together. My focus is not just on sales but also on building lasting relationships with our partners. Our primary focus right now is the Latam market, where we have very ambitious plans, and I’m confident we can succeed.”

Marina Mirzoyan, the new head of KAM, will focus on strengthening client relationships and ensuring the KAM team delivers top-tier service and performance.

Marina is a results-driven professional with over 9 years of experience in product and business development, where she has led teams and significantly boosted revenue growth within existing customer bases. Known for her personable approach and ability to work effectively with diverse groups, she is adept at solving complex challenges and fostering strong client relationships.

In 2021 Marina embraced a new challenge by transitioning into the iGaming sector as a business development executive responsible for driving the growth of one of BetConstruct’s brands. Working there she played a key role in finding new business opportunities and enhancing the company’s presence in competitive markets.

Marina focused on creating custom strategies to engage clients, which helped grow the company’s market share and build strong, long-lasting relationships with key partners. She also led teams from different departments to deliver solutions that met client needs, boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty. Her leadership and smart approach played a big part in raising BetConstruct’s reputation.

At Atlaslive, Marina is ready to achieve new milestones and continue her successful journey in her professional life. She said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining at such an exciting time of growth and can’t wait to contribute to the ongoing success. I’m eager to introduce new, innovative processes that will help accelerate the company’s impressive growth even further. I look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues as we steer the B2B business toward an even brighter future.”

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, added: “Marina and Vladimir are both exceptionally talented individuals who will undoubtedly be key assets to Atlaslive. They have a deep understanding of the gaming industry, strong product knowledge, and extensive experience in building meaningful partnerships. I’m sure they will bring greater cohesion to their respective teams and lead us to the next level of international expansion.”

With Vladimir Matvijevich and Marina Mirzoyan joining the team, Atlaslive looks ahead to continued growth and success, powered by their expertise and vision.