VGCCC tells betting providers to end club sponsorship inducement

The VGCCC demands wagering providers halt inducing club sponsorships, citing legal concerns and social responsibility.

Australia.- The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VGCCC) has told operators to stop sponsorship agreements that incentivise new account sign-ups from members of sports clubs. The regulator said such inducements, often tied to financial rewards, might violate legislation and contradict providers’ commitment to reducing harm.

It highlighted Section 4.7.10 of the Gambling Regulation Act 2003, which prohibits wagering service providers from offering rewards, benefits, or credit to encourage account sign-ups or referrals.

The VGCCC said: “Sporting clubs need to be mindful of community expectations around incentivising members, and potentially junior members, to gamble. We encourage sporting clubs to refrain from entering into such sponsorship deals which may harm members and may constitute illegal behaviour by the wagering provider.”

Earlier this month, the VGCCC decided to ban betting on all under-19 sports competitions and on the performance of individual players who are under 18 in any event. The ban includes offering bets on outcomes such as ‘first goal of the game’, ‘most disposals’ or ‘first player to take a wicket’ in senior sports when individual players are minors. Bets can still be made on team outcomes.

