Illegal gambling in Hong Kong: 16 arrested

Hong Kong.- Police have arrested 16 people and seized six gambling machines and HK$3,000 (US$385) in cash in a raid on a residential flat on Fa Yuen Street in Mong Kok. Some 11 men and five women were arrested in Operation Fullboom.

The police reported that nine of those arrested were locals while seven were visitors from mainland China. One of the local men arrested is believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal gambling operation. The other people were arrested for gambling.

As of this morning, all arrestees were still being held for questioning. Officers from the Mong Kok district continue to investigate. In Hong Kong, gambling unlawfully carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$30,000 fine. Operating an illegal establishment could lead to seven years in prison and a HK$5m fine.

