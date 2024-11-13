Tasmanian government faces more pressure to introduce gaming machine reforms

A coalition of local and national stakeholders have signed an open letter calling for a pre-commitment card for electronic gaming machines.

Australia.- A coalition of local and national stakeholders has signed an open letter to Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff and members of the state parliament calling for the introduction of a proposed pre-commitment card for electronic gaming machines. The move comes after the government commissioned a review of the proposed system.

The letter urges MPs to “resist the efforts of the gambling lobby to undermine the promised mandatory pre-commitment card for electronic gaming machines in Tasmania.”

Reverend Tim Costello, chief advocate of the Alliance for Gambling Reform and one of the signees, said: “It is deeply concerning that those working in the sector along with community leaders, have felt it necessary to write as a matter of urgency to premier Rockliff, and all state MPs, urging them to prioritise the public interest over the vested interests of the gambling lobby.

“It is clear to us the secretly commissioned Deloitte report is an example of the pokies industry’s desperate rear-guard action to defy these positive reforms and to protect their own profits.”

Source: Alliance for Gambling Reform.

Independent member of the Legislative Council, Meg Webb, said: “This open letter calls out the bullying pokies industry tactics which the co-signatories warn are behind the apparent weakening of the Rockliff government’s resolve and the secretly commissioned Deloitte report.

“Suddenly we are also hearing the Labor opposition use industry-endorsed language such as ‘voluntary’ pokies pre-commitment cards which is wildly out of step with the evidence and independent recommendations for reform.”

She also called on the premier to “honour the recent Legislative Council vote calling for the release of the Deloitte Access economics report terms of reference.”

The Tasmanian Greens said: “It’s hopeful to see such a wide variety of signatories to this new letter, but it’s terrible we’ve reached the point where they have no other choice. Community organisations and advocates clearly feel shut out by the Premier, who seems squarely focused on delivering another win for the pokies industry.

“This government promised to deliver their nation-leading pokies’ reforms. They promised a mandatory pre-commitment card, with all the features recommended by an extensive report from the Liquor and Gaming Commission. For the sake of the thousands of Tasmanians lives and livelihoods harmed by pokies, this is what they must deliver.”

Earlier this month, Michael Ferguson, Tasmania’s former finance minister, published an opinion article in The Mercury arguing that the state’s hospitality association is putting pressure on politicians through a coordinated campaign against the proposals.

Ferguson introduced the cashless gaming card proposal in 2022, aiming to restrict losses to AU$100 per day, AU$500 per month, and AU$5,000 per year. However, the Tasmanian Hospitality Association (THA) argues that up to half of the venues hosting poker machines could face closure if the proposal is introduced. Ferguson claims this misrepresents the potential effects of the reform. Ferguson said recent financial figures show robust growth in hospitality revenue.