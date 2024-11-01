SA Gaming: “Our dedicated team of engineers and designers constantly explore new trends and technologies”

Ahead of SiGMA Europe, SA Gaming discusses its final preparations, new product showcases, and plans to engage audiences with its latest gaming innovations.

Exclusive interview.- A new edition of SiGMA Europe is approaching, and SA Gaming will be among the companies participating. To learn more about how it is preparing for the event, as well as its expectations and plans, Focus Gaming News spoke to a company spokesperson.

SA Gaming will be attending SiGMA Europe. How are you preparing for the event?

We are in the final stages of preparation, and everything is getting ready! Our team has been working hard to ensure an incredible experience for all visitors. The production of the booth is almost complete, and our in-house developers are working on engaging demos of our latest products. We cannot wait to showcase what we have been working on these months.

Our sales reps are busy arranging meeting schedules and ready to connect with attendees. At SiGMA, we look forward to meeting our clients – both existing and new ones. There we can share ideas and explore new possibilities together. We are thrilled to see everyone at the venue for inspiration and opportunities!

What products and solutions do you plan to showcase at SiGMA Europe?

We will be showcasing our diverse range of products, designed to enhance the gaming experience. We would be displaying our extensive game library that caters to various player preferences.

One of the highlights is our revamped user interface, which focuses on user-centricity and usability, aiming to enhance navigation and overall user experience. There are also a couple of new tables launched in our prominent Diamond Hall. This is a start as we rearrange games by themes and nature into various halls, with each hall focusing on a specific subgenre. This approach will improve engagement, creating an exciting atmosphere for all players.

Finally, there are a couple of upcoming products and features we will go through as visitors pay us a visit there. They include our enhanced promotion suite, empowering operators to run customized events tailored to their audiences. On the whole, our presence at the event will reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our clients and their players.

You’ve attended multiple events this year. What were the most frequent questions you received at your booth?

The most frequent questions were always about our product offerings and compliance standards. Some visitors were interested in our diverse game variety and the unique features that set us apart. We welcome any further inquiries and look forward to engaging with everyone at SiGMA Europe!

Technology in the gaming industry is advancing rapidly, with new features, improved graphics, and better gameplay. How does SA Gaming stay at the forefront and keep up with these changes?

To stay at the forefront of technological advancements, our dedicated team of engineers and designers constantly explore new trends and technologies. By conducting continuous research and development, we stay ahead of the market and create a revolutionary gaming experience.

We are also active in working with operators, who are the first line of contact with players. They collect feedback from players, which is essential to creating better products and services. Feedback from our users plays a crucial role in our development process, as we actively incorporate their suggestions into our products.

“Feedback from our users plays a crucial role in our development process.”

Earlier this year, SA Gaming obtained a gaming licence from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. What does this mean for the company, and what opportunities does it bring?

Obtaining the new licence is a significant milestone for our company, recognising our commitment to high standards in compliance and quality. This licence not only reassures our clients about the integrity of our offerings but also opens up exciting opportunities in new markets.

With this recognition, we can expand our reach and attract a broader audience, enhancing our competitive edge. Additionally, it allows us to explore partnerships and collaborations that were previously inaccessible, paving the way for innovative solutions and tailored offerings that meet the unique needs of diverse markets.

You have announced several agreements this year. What is your assessment of the achievements so far, and what objectives do you have for the rest of the year?

Our recent partnerships have been highly successful as they are partners from our target markets. They have facilitated our entry into new markets, allowing us to connect with a wider audience of players. This expansion has not only broadened our reach but also allowed us to have a better understanding of different player preferences. We have received positive feedback on our collaborative efforts, which have enhanced our product offerings and market presence.

Looking ahead, we aim to launch several new titles, hoping to engage these newly joined players while also catering to our loyal audience. Our objectives include solidifying these new partnerships, and ensuring that we deliver exceptional gaming experiences that resonate with all players throughout the rest of the year.