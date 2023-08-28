VGCCC fines ALH US$352,000 for non-compliance with YourPlay

Yourplay is mandatory on all electronic gaming machines in the state of Victoria.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has taken action against the Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALH), Australia’s largest operator of electronic gaming machines, for operating 220 machines without mandatory pre-commitment technology known as YourPlay.

The company has been fined AU$550,000 (US$352,000) and ordered it to cover legal costs amounting to AU$50,000 (US$32,000). The breach, discovered in November 2022, resulted in 62 charges related to the absence of the YourPlay pre-commitment technology on gaming machines across 62 out of the 77 venues managed by ALH. YourPlay is a statewide initiative that empowers players to set limits for gambling.

The VGCCC noted the deliberate nature and seriousness of ALH’s breaches. However, an early guilty plea and cooperation with the VGCCC reduced the fine from the maximum of AU$1.35m (US$865,000).

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt said: “This outcome demonstrates the VGCCC’s commitment to pursuing those operators who opportunistically or deliberately contravene their obligations to protect the community from gambling harm. Gambling providers need to pay close attention to their obligations because the consequences for getting it wrong can be significant”.

