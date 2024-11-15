Travellers International Hotel Group posts net loss of US$1.4m for Q3

Consolidated revenue and other income was down 11.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- Travellers International Hotel Group, the company that operates the Newport World Resorts casino complex, has reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP7.33bn ($124m) for Q3. That’s down 11.5 per cent when compared to last year and 20.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported a net loss of PHP81m (US$1.4m) for the quarter ended September 30. That compared with a loss of PHP21m (US$356.517) a year earlier. Cost and expenses for Travellers International decreased by 10.7 per cent year-on-year and 15.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

For the first nine months this year, Travellers International reported aggregate revenues of PHP23.63bn, up 0.9 per cent from a year earlier.

