New Zealand online casino bill to be presented next year

New Zealand.- Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has today (November 13) said that the licensing system for online casinos in New Zealand is expected to be operational by early 2026. The government plans to present the bill to Parliament next year. There will be a period for public consultation and feedback during the Select Committee process.

The bill would allow up to 15 online casino licences. It would prohibit ads targeted at minors and require operators to use age verification systems. Online casino gambling currently operates in a grey area without regulations in the country.

Van Velden said: “My goal is not to increase the amount of gambling that is happening online but to enable New Zealanders who wish to play casino games online to do so more safely than they can today.

“Currently, New Zealanders can and do gamble on thousands of offshore gambling websites. By introducing a regulatory system my intention is to channel customers towards up to 15 licensed operators.”

“Further regulations will be developed on the detailed rules around advertising, as well as harm minimisation and consumer protection requirements. This is the same approach used in the existing Gambling Act and will give us more flexibility to adjust the regulations where necessary.”

Central Otago district considers limiting gaming machines

Meanwhile, councillors in the Central Otago district are analysing the introduction of a sinking lid policy to reduce the number of gambling machines. At a council meeting last week, the council said it would consult on a gambling and board venue policy.

If the policy is approved, no new venues will be added. If an existing venue shuts, no permission will be granted for another to open in its place. The policy also states that venues won’t be able to increase their number of gaming machines or relocate.

Profits from gaming machines in the district are reported to have risen by 35.5 per cent since 2015. The district recorded NZ$4.5m (US$2.7m) in electronic gaming machine profits in 2023, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to 2022. Currently, there are 107 machines across nine venues operated by five different trusts in Central Otago.

Councillor Stu Duncan argued that many smaller community groups in rural areas would find it difficult to remain operational if the sinking lid policy is approved.

Other districts in New Zealand that have already passed sinking lids policies are Porirua, Carterton, Masterton and the Waimate district. In August, Waikato District Council decided to continue with its current Gambling Venues Policy, which undergoes review every three years.

