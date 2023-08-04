VGCCC to ban betting on minors in sports events

The Victorian regulator has “determined that permitting betting on minors is contrary to the public interest”.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission is to ban betting on all under-19 sports competitions and on the performance of individual players who are under 18 in any event. Operators and sports bodies have 60 days to comply.

In letters sent yesterday to sports bodies and betting providers, the VGCCC said it has “determined that permitting betting on minors is contrary to the public interest and poses potential integrity and gambling-related harm concerns”.

These concerns include the susceptibility of minors to approaches seeking to undermine the integrity of events.

The ban prohibits offering bets on:

sporting events where all participants are minors

sporting events for under-19s

open events where minors are playing. A bet can be placed on the team but not on particular outcomes for players who are under 18 years old.

The ban includes offering bets on outcomes such as ‘first goal of the game’, ‘most disposals’ or ‘first player to take a wicket’ in senior sports when individual players are minors. Bets can still be made on team outcomes.

Sports bodies have been directed to vary their agreements with betting providers to ensure that they prohibit the offering of markets involving minors. The ban will also apply to sports not governed by an approved sports controlling body.

VGCCC chair Fran Thorn said: “The idea that it is okay to bet on minors just doesn’t stand up. We think minors deserve to be protected. It also raises integrity issues, with the prospect of people attempting to influence how minors might behave playing sport.”

“If sports controlling bodies and betting providers do not comply with this decision we will take action, which may include revoking our approval of sports controlling bodies and prosecuting betting providers.”

The letters state: “The VGCCC is of the view that betting on contingencies in sporting events relating to the performance of an individual minor in that sporting event is contrary to the public interest.”

“It will, therefore, be prohibited to offer bets on an outcome such as ‘first goal of the game’, ‘most disposals’ or ‘first player to take a wicket’, where the outcome relates to an individual player that is minor. For the avoidance of doubt, bets will still be able to be offered on the open team performance,” Thorn said.

