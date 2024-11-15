Gaming in Macau: government forecasts $29.7bn in revenue for 2025

The prediction is part of the 2025 Fiscal Year Budget Proposal.

Macau.- Macau’s government has forecast MOP240bn (US$29.7bn) in gross gaming revenue for 2025. That compares to MOP216bn budgeted for this year. The estimation is part of the financial-year 2025 budget plan, which has been submitted to the Legislative Assembly.

The proposed budget for 2025 anticipates overall revenue of MOP121.09bn (US$15bn) and expenditures of MOP113.38bn (US$14.1bn), resulting in a projected budget surplus of MOP7.7bn ($954m).

The Office of the Chief Executive stated that it expects the recovery momentum of the integrated tourism and leisure businesses for the next fiscal year to continue, with a continuous rise in inbound tourist volume. “Their travel and consumption patterns may see changes,” it noted.

The chief executive office added: “Considering all factors, the fiscal year 2025 gross gaming revenue is estimated to reach MOP240bn. Such is the principal fiscal income that serves as a foundation for the Macau Special Administrative Government in formulating the fiscal year 2025 budget plan.”

In the first ten months of 2024, Macau’s casino GGR reached MOP190.1bn (US$23.7bn), reflecting a 28.1 per cent year-on-year increase. However, this figure remains 23 per cent lower than the same period in 2019, when GGR amounted to MOP 246.9bn (US$30.8bn).