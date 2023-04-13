Tinian Diamond Casino opening further delayed by hiring difficulties

The casino will be the first on Tinian in a decade.

The casino investor is struggling to find staff for the newly constructed Tinian Diamond Casino.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Tinian Diamond Casino is ready to open but has not yet managed to hire enough staff. Bridge Investment Group LLC (BIG) has been paying the Tinian municipal government its annual licence fee of US$500,000 for five years but has yet to fill enough roles to open.

Tinian mayor Edwin P. Aldan told Mariana’s Variety the company has hired a hotel manager and a casino manager but had few applicants for other positions. The company needs staff for gambling tables and slot machines.

In 2020, construction of the venue was held up after authorities found BIG had not secured the proper certification. Work was further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Bridge had hoped to open in the third quarter of 2022.

Aldan recognised the lack of interest in positions at the venue but said he remains optimistic. He said the company is prioritising the hiring of US citizens but may consider hiring CW workers.

The casino will be the first on the island of Tinian in more than half a decade. It is located on Commonwealth Ports Authority property. Aldan is optimistic that direct flights to Tinian could attract more casino customers. However, he acknowledged the challenges faced by the CNMI in terms of both international and inter-island flights.