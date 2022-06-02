Tinian Diamond Casino expected to open in Q3

The casino will be the first on Tinian in a decade.

According to Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the Commonwealth Ports Authority chairwoman, just one final inspection is pending.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Everything seems to indicate that the Tinian Diamond Casino on the island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands will be ready to open in Q3. Kimberlyn King-Hinds, Commonwealth Ports Authority chairwoman, has told the Saipan Tribune that the casino is finished and that the only thing pending is the final inspection of the waste treatment facility.

According to King-Hinds, the installation of the facility is complete and the casino is in the process of finishing the permit requirements and the infrastructure. It expects to open for the third quarter of this year. The company has started hiring personnel for its ferry operation.

The casino will be the first on the island of Tinian in more than half a decade. Tinian mayor Edwin P. Aldan hopes it will bring in revenue for the municipality. Bridge Investment Group hopes to attract gamblers from Guam, Saipan, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam.

Bridge Investment Group LLC (BIG), the company behind the Tinian Diamond Casino, had paid its $500,000 annual casino licence fee. Construction was held up after authorities found BIG had not secured the proper certification.