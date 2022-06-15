Queen’s Wharf development at risk amid Queensland’s review of Star

Analysts have warned that the Queen’s Wharf integrated resort in Brisbane could be harmed by Queensland’s review into The Star Entertainment Group.

Australia.- The future of the Queen’s Wharf integrated resort in Brisbane will depend on what happens Queensland’s review into the suitability of The Star Entertainment Group to continue to hold casino licences in the state.

According to analysts, if The Star is deemed unsuitable to continue holding a casino licence, it is unlikely to go ahead with the development of the complex.

Dr Charles Livingstone, a gambling researcher and associate professor at Monash University’s School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, told The Guardian that a casino was an important part of the development.

However, he added that The Star Entertainment Group could get a conditional licence even if it is deemed unsuitable, as happened with Crown Resorts in Perth and Melbourne.

The Queen’s Wharf Brisbane development is a Destination Brisbane Consortium project, a joint venture led by The Star Entertainment Group and its Hong Kong-based partners, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium.

It will include four luxury hotels, 50 new bars and restaurants, a retail area, up to 2,000 residential apartments and the equivalent of 12 football fields of public space. It is expected to host 2,500 slot machines.

In response to the review, The Star Entertainment Group said in a statement: “Further details, including the terms of reference and timeframes, once considered by the Queensland Cabinet, will be made available as they become known.”

It said it continues to cooperate with relevant regulatory authorities, including the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation and the ongoing review being conducted by Adam Bell SC in relation to The Star Sydney.