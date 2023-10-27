The Star evaluates Queensland casino bill

The Star Entertainment Group operates the state’s only two casinos.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group says it is evaluating the Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 introduced in the state parliament in Queensland. The bill builds on the reforms of the Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 of October 2022.

The bill proposes mandatory carded play in Queensland’s two casinos, restrictions on the use of cash and a mandatory pre-commitment, with spending limits and enforced breaks in play. It also introduces a supervisory levy.

The Star said it is “considering the Bill and its potential application to its Queensland operations, noting it remains subject to the usual consultation and parliamentary processes.”