Queensland introduces new casino laws

The reforms will introduce mandatory carded play and pre-commitments.

Australia.- Queensland has drawn up reforms for casino laws designed to enhance oversight and integrity. The “Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 includes recommendations from the review of The Star Entertainment Group’s operations in the state.

One of the key provisions is mandatory carded play in Queensland’s casinos. There will be restrictions on the use of cash and a mandatory pre-commitment, with spending limits and enforced breaks in play.

The latest amendments build upon reforms from last year, which introduced penalties of up to AU$100m for casinos. These have already been applied in disciplinary actions against The Star.

The minister for justice and attorney-general, Yvette D’Ath, said: “The new laws will ensure organisations associated with Queensland casinos are subject to inquiries every five years. This will assist in determining the ongoing suitability of those organisations.

“Casino executives will be required to undertake particular duties in relation to the operation of a casino, and there will be significant personal penalties for non-compliance. There will also be a supervision levy imposed on casino licensees so that the costs of regulating casinos will not be passed onto taxpayers.

“These reforms will continue to modernise Queensland’s gambling and casino laws to ensure they remain effective now and into the future.”