Star Entertainment fined over breaches at Queensland casinos

The company admitted 11 charges related to its Brisbane and Gold Coast casinos.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has been fined AU$140,000 (US$100,800) for allowing customers to use credit cards for gambling at its casinos in Brisbane and Gold Coast and for giving promotional material to self-excluded players. The company pleaded guilty to 11 charges at Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Seven charges were for violations of a rule that prohibits the use of credit cards for purchasing gambling chips at Queensland casinos. Several customers managed to acquire chips on credit at both Brisbane’s Treasury Casino and the Star Gold Coast in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The four other charges related to Star Entertainment’s distribution of promotional material to people who had been excluded from casino activities. The company’s self-reporting of the offences resulted in a potential fine exceeding AU$1m.

Magistrate Shane Elliott acknowledged instances of human error and emphasised the absence of systemic issues within the casinos. He said the violations did not amount to “flagrant breaches” of the Casino Control Act in Queensland. Star Entertainment was instructed to pay AU$3,250 in costs and no conviction was recorded.

Star has faced regulatory scrutiny recently. Star’s Sydney licence was suspended by the New South Wales gaming regulator in October 2022 and the company was fined AU$100m. The decision followed revelations of money laundering in private casino spaces and various compliance oversights.

Queensland issued a fine in December over breaches of anti-money laundering and responsible gaming obligations. Shareholders have initiated a class action against Star Entertainment, alleging its failure to disclose instances of money laundering and organised crime.