The Star Entertainment full-year financial report still on hold

The company continues discussions with regulators and lenders regarding its financial position.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that it has further delayed the release of its financial report for the year ended June 30, 2024. It says it continues to work with stakeholders and advisers regarding its financial position.

Last week, The company said it was reviewing its financial and liquidity position following the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC)’s release of the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry.

“Bell Two” probed the casino’s adherence to regulatory standards, financial obligations and the efficacy of its reform agenda since the original inquiry. It found The Star to be “falling short of what is required from a suitable casino operator.”

The Star said it would provide an update when it is able to do so.

On August 29, the Star soft-opened The Star Brisbane at Queen’s Wharf. The first phase of opening included the Neville Bonner Bridge, which connects South Bank to The Star Brisbane’s dining area, The Terrace, hotel The Star Grand and a public art gallery. They comprise just per cent of the Queen’s Wharf Brisbane precinct.

Star Brisbane chief executive officer Daniel Finch said: “Like the rest of Brisbane, we are excited for this city-defining precinct to invigorate the CBD, including our nighttime economy and we will continue to progressively roll out a steady stream of new restaurants, bars, public spaces and destinations revitalising an underutilised 12 hectares of the city’s river’s edge.

“Once fully operational, The Star Brisbane and broader Queen’s Wharf precinct are expected to attract approximately 1.4 million additional visitors to Queensland each year as we quickly approach the 2032 Brisbane Games.”

