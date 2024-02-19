NICC announces second inquiry into The Star Entertainment Group

Adam Bell’s second inquiry will run for approximately 15 weeks.

Australia.- The New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has today (February 19) announced the beginning of a second inquiry into The Star casino in Sydney. Focusing on the casino’s suitability for operation, the inquiry will again be led by Adam Bell SC. It will report on May 31 ahead of the end of the term of the current independent manager in June.

Scheduled to last 15 weeks, “Bell Two” will probe the casino’s adherence to regulatory standards, financial obligations and the efficacy of its reform agenda since the original inquiry. Despite extensions granted to the independent manager, the NICC has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of remediation efforts, prompting renewed scrutiny. Hearings will be conducted privately.

NICC chief commissioner Philip Crawford said: “There is much at stake for The Star, so the NICC is giving the casino every chance it can to demonstrate whether it has the capacity and competence to achieve suitability. This includes meeting its financial obligations under the casino licence and funding its remediation program sufficiently.

“The inquiry will provide the NICC with the information needed to make an important decision for The Star, its employees, its stakeholders and the wider community.”