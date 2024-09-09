The Star Gold Coast appoints Mark Mackay as CEO

Mackay has over 18 years of experience in the integrated resorts and gaming sectors.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced today (September 9) the appointment of Mark Mackay as chief executive officer of its Gold Coast operations, pending regulatory approvals. Mackay has over 18 years of experience in integrated resorts and gaming and served as chief operating officer for Crown Resorts Melbourne.

Before starting at Crown Resorts in 2017, Mackay served as the chief operating officer of The Star Gold Coast (formerly known as Jupiters Hotel and Casino). He held positions there from 2006 to 2017, when the venue was part of TABCORP.

Anne Ward, The Star chairman, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Mark to The Star as Chief Executive Officer of The Star Gold Coast. Mark has a deep understanding of what it takes to run a leading integrated resort development and brings a lot of capability to this role. Mark’s appointment and relevant experience further strengthens our leadership team as we focus on implementing the necessary reforms at The Star.

“This appointment completes the new leadership team structure of decentralised management across our three integrated resort developments in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney. I want to take this opportunity to thank Ian Brown, General Manager Gaming at The Star Gold Coast, for his leadership, support and significant contribution to leading the Gold Coast team through the past four months.”

