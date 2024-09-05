The Star reviews financial position

The Star Entertainment Group has delayed its financial report as it consults with stakeholders on liquidity concerns.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced through a company filing that it is reviewing its financial and liquidity position following the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC)’s release of the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry. It said it is working with various advisers to finalise its preliminary financial report for the financial year ended June 30 and is in discussions with stakeholders about its liquidity position.

It said shares would resume training trading under the ASX Listing Rules when it publishes its full-year report, but it has not provided any idea of timing. It added that the advice being provided has extended as time to considering the application of provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (including the safe harbour provisions).

