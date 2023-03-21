The 14th GTI Asia China Expo was a success

With a total area of 30,000 sq.m and 300 exhibitors, the GTI Expo attracted nationwide buyers from 178 cities.

Press release.- The 14th GTI Asia China Expo (short for GTI Expo) was the first game and amusement event in China after the reopening.

With the full recovery of the cultural tourism market, full opening and steady growth and continuous rebound, supported by favourable policies, the 14th GTI Expo achieved complete success.

hdr

With a total area of 30,000 sq.m and 300 exhibitors, it attracted nationwide buyers from 178 cities and overseas buyers from more than 30 countries/regions such as the Philippines, India, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, UAE, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Korea, USA, Peru, Brazil, Uruguay, UK, Poland, Russia, France, Croatia, Italy, Spain, Belarus, Lithuania, Serbia, Turkey, and Tunisia. The total number of visits reached 77,668, with fruitful results and thriving scenes.

The 15th GTI Expo will take place at Area A, China Import and Export Fair Pazhou Complex · Guangzhou on September 11-13. It will ride on the momentum and a glorious start, with an expected exhibition area of 80,000 sq.m, 600 exhibitors, and 150,000 visits!