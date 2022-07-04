Thailand: police target online gambling operation

The illegal online gambling hub is reported to have pulled in over THB100m in revenue.

Police in Thailand have arrested 11 people who were allegedly operating a gambling website from the Chon Buri area of Pattaya.

Thailand.- In a new operation against illegal gambling, cyber police have arrested 11 people who were allegedly operating an illegal online gambling hub in Pattaya that pulled in over THB100m in revenue. Police arrested the alleged leader of the circle, who reportedly admitted to being the owner of three gambling sites.

He led officers to five offices in Chonburi, where six men and five women were arrested. During the raids, police seized 10 smartphones, 10 computers and 4 laptops. All 11 suspects have been charged under the Gambling Act and remain in custody.

A week ago, police also arrested three men and a woman after a raid on an alleged illegal online gambling operation. The raid took place at a rented house in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district. Police seized three computers, eight monitors, a mobile phone, one router, a security camera and computer accessories.

In the meantime, authorities continue to analyse the possibility of allowing integrated resorts with casinos in the country. As Focus Gaming News previously reported, they’re considering the possibility of licensing up to five casinos spread through the country.

The five proposed locations are Chiang Rai or Chiang Mai in the north; the city of Pattaya in the east; either Phuket, Phang-nga or Krabi in the south; either Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, or Khon Kaen in the northeast; and Greater Bangkok, around the country’s capital.