Thailand: 4 arrested over illegal online gambling

Police in Samut Prakan have arrested four people for allegedly being part of an illegal gambling syndicate.

Thailand.- Three men and a woman have been arrested after a raid on an alleged illegal online gambling operation. The raid took place at a rented house in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district. Police seized three computers, eight monitors, a mobile phone, one router, a security camera and computer accessories.

According to officers, those arrested were operating an illegal gambling site that had over 120,000 customers and a monthly turnover of more than THB25m.

A month ago, officers from the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima arrested 18 people who were allegedly running two gambling websites from a resort.

Thailand is one of the only three members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that are yet to legalise casinos. It is the home of some 70 million people and is the 20th most populated country in the world.

A few weeks ago, Thepthai Senapong, a former Democrat MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat and a member of the committee that’s analysing the possibility of allowing integrated resorts with casinos in Thailand, suggested that the city of Mae Sot could host an IR.

According to Bangkok Post, Senapong said Mae Sot’s infrastructure was ideal for the project as freight and immigration controls in the area had been improved. He also said some Mae Sot residents welcomed the proposal