Thailand: new digital lottery app sells 5.1m tickets in two days

The new digital platform developed by the Krungthai Bank was launched in June.

Thailand.- The new Pao Tang lottery ticket app has proven to be a huge success since its launch in June. The 5.1m tickets offered for the mid-July draw sold out in just two days. For the August 1 draw, 7.1 million digital lottery tickets will be offered.

The ticket-selling platform was developed by the Krungthai Bank with the aim of combating ticket overpricing. The app is securely encrypted and requires users to enter a password before making any transactions.

Customers can buy as many tickets as they want for 80 baht each, subject to availability. Retailers receive cash payments after purchase.

The bimonthly lottery along with horse racing betting at the Bangkok Turf Club are currently the only legal forms of gambling in Thailand. However, Thai authorities are analysing the possibility of allowing integrated resorts with casinos in the country.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, they’re considering the possibility of licensing up to five casinos. The five proposed locations are Chiang Rai or Chiang Mai in the north; the city of Pattaya in the east; either Phuket, Phang-nga or Krabi in the south; either Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, or Khon Kaen in the northeast; and Greater Bangkok, around the country’s capital.